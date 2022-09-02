Kartik Aaryan calls 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa' another addition to success of the film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan

As his character Rooh Baba from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is now being adapted for a comic titled 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa', actor Kartik Aaryan says it is another addition to the success of the film, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office. Elated over the same, the actor said, "I'm very excited about this because this is the first time that I'll have my own comic book character which is based on my most recent and loved film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. This comic is another addition to the success of the film and I'm really looking forward to it."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Tabu, and Kiara Advani. It tells the tale of Ruhaan Randhawa, who has to pretend to be a fraud psychic to deal with the return of Manjulika, a malevolent spirit hell-bent on revenge against the Thakur family.

Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India's iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa', based on Aaryan's character, for the young audience. On this exclusive partnership, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman, T-Series said: "This special collaboration with Diamond Comics is another way of adding on to this celebration. For every film, the promotional and marketing phase is very important and is something that impacts the accomplishment of the film, and that is what we had in mind for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and updated his fans about the 'comic adaptation' and said, "Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein. This one is for all my lil fans #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa @diamondcomicsindia @tseries. official @cine1studios (sic)."

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a successful run at the box office. Despite the release of new films like Jurassic World Dominion and Samrat Prithviraj, the film outshone them and minted good money.

