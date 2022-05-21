Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 outdoes Dhaakad at box office on Day 1, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANARANAUT Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 outdoes Dhaakad at BO on Day 1

Highlights Dhaakad has witnessed a very dull start at the Box Office on Day 1

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in lead roles

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the highest day one grosser for lead actor Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected Rs 14.11 crore in India on its opening day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer 2007 blockbuster of the same name. The film also features actors Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav and has been receiving positive reviews from the moviegoers. Riding on the back of a good word of mouth, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to do more collections in the remaining two days of the first weekend.

Read: Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra is an absolute stunner, see her beautiful pics

Meanwhile, it has already become the highest grosser on day one for Kartik Aaryan, surpassing the first day nett collection of his 2020 release Love Aaj Kal. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in direct competition with Kangana Ranaut's action film Dhaakad, which has witnessed a very slow start at the ticket window. Dhaakad has been rated 'A' by the CBFC and that may be one of the reasons why the crowd is less for the film.

Read: Salman Khan makes epic request to boxing champion Nikhat Zareen after she refuses to call him 'bhai'

What Kangana wrote for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kangana congratulated Kartik and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for its good day one collection at the ticket window. “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office… Congratulations to the entire team of the film (sic)," Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories.

Dhaakad BO collection is dull

As per a report in Box Office India, Kangana-starrer Dhaakad has managed to earn Rs 1 crore nett on its opening day. The report attributed such low numbers to the genre of the movie and the fact that it has fewer takers in the audience considering it is led by a female star and not a male actor.

Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 sets BO benchmark

Kartik's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as the 2nd highest day one grosser in Bollywood for a film that was released post the pandemic. This is a good sign for the Hindi film industry which has witnessed a series of flops while dubbed films from the South make more inroads in the North Indian markets.