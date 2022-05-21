Salman Khan makes epic request to boxing champion Nikhat Zareen after she refuses to call him 'bhai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN, NIKHAT ZAREEN Salman Khan, Nikhat Zareen

Salman Khan on Friday night took to Twitter and poured his heartfelt congratulatory wishes to Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen who created history by becoming only the fifth Indian woman pugilist to win a gold at the World Boxing Championship. Sharing a clip of Nikhat's interview, Salman tweeted, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat." The Indian boxer who claimed to be Salman Khan's huge fan was awestruck to have received a message from the superstar.

She responded to his tweet and said, "Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart. #Fangirlmoment."

Following Nikhat's confrontational tweet, Salman also reacted to her clip where she refused to address him as 'Bhai'. "Just don’t knock me out. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….", Salman tweeted.

While talking to NDTV, the 25-year-old was heard saying, "I have never called him bhai. Wo logon ka bhai hoga, meri toh jaan hai. I am his huge fan. It is my dream to meet him. Mera yhi sapna hai ki main olympic medal jeetu aur sabe phele Mumbai jaakr Salman Khan see milu"

About Nikhat Zareen

For the unversed, Nikhat has joined six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

Also read: LEAKED! Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' goes viral | Video

Salman Khan upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill is also rumored to be a part of the film.