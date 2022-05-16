LEAKED! Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' goes viral | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MS.SHEHNAAZKAURGIL Shehnaaz Gill

LEAKED! Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. In a viral video, the singer-actress can be seen exiting from the vanity van wearing a saree with a gajra wrapped around her braid. While there has been no official announcement yet, Shehnaaz is said to join Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Khan for the film. The video is apparently from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The shooting of the film began last week, Salman and Pooja had shared updates about the same.

Take a look at the video:

If this turns out to be true, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill will make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is believed due to his fondness towards Shehnaaz, he approached her to be a part of the movie and even allowed her to charge any amount she wants. As reports suggest, Shenaaz might have been offered an incredible fee by Salman. The actor, reportedly, allowed Shehnaaz to choose a fee of her will.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie. Apparently, Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door.

Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death had really touched everyone's heart.

Shehnaaz recently made headlines when she appeared in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. While she appeared in a couple of reality shows post the film, she hasn't announced any project since then.

Meanwhile, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' will be released on December 30, 2022.