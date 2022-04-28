Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/FILE IMAGE Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill may join Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

The film also stars Aayush Sharma in pivotal role

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut. Yes! you heard it right. If reports are to be believed, the Punjabi singer and actress has joined the cast of Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and fans are super excited. The film stars the superstar and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Reportedly, it also features Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who was lauded for his phenomenal performance in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

ALSO READ: Fans call Shehnaaz Gill-Shah Rukh Khan's hug at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party a 'Queen & Badshah' moment

Shehnaaz Gill in Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Spilling the beans on Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut, her fans flooded the internet with her pictures alongside Salman Khan. Reportedly, the actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie. However, no official confirmation has been released yet but we excited fans made Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan trend on Twitter over the aforementioned information. ALSO READ: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali latest update: Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan's new Bollywood film

Aayush Sharma's role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, will play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman Khan. Talking about his role, the actor said, "I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful with how my innings in the film industry have panned out."

"I've never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity. Going forward I'd love to explore newer genres and newer formats that leverage my innate authenticity and passion for the performing arts," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film which also features Venkatesh in the pivotal role, is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Project

Apart from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman has multiple films in the pipeline. He looks forward to the release of Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The actor will reprise his role of RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen as Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

He has wrapped up shooting for a special role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie titled 'Godfather'. Also, he is working on Kick 2 and is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. The film that marks SRK's return to the screen after a hiatus of four years also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.