Karisma Kapoor celebrates Nikhil Nanda's birthday with Jaya Bachchan; posts fun video with 'famJam'

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Friday took to her social media and shared a bunch of pictures and a video from cousin Nikhil Nanda's birthday bash. Spending some good times chilling with her family, the actress posted a Boomerang video featuring 'fam jam', where she could be seen vibing with her cousins. For the occasion, the 'Raja Hindustani' star was seen in a black printed shirt with black pants, a neat ponytail, hoop earrings and a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

The party had Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was also present in the party.

The clip sees Karisma, and her family members dressed in black ensembles. Taking to the captions, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star wrote, "Famjam (adding a red heart emoticon), and tagged the people in the clip- "@nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man #samara." All the people at the party were mostly in black, except Jaya Bachchan, who wore a yellow outfit.

More than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many left red heart and fire emoticons, as they loved the clip. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

On the other hand, Riddhima also shared multiple pictures on her Instagram Stories from the bash. A photo showed her posing with her daughter while another showed her pouting with Karisma.

For those unversed, Nikhil is the son of Karisma's aunt, late Ritu Nanda. He is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Nanda and has two children with her--daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

Earlier, the 46-year-old had congratulated sister Kareena on welcoming a baby boy. She shared the joy of becoming a "maasi again" on Instagram by posting a throwback picture of the 'Jab We Met' actor from when she was a little baby.

