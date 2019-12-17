Kareena wants Taimur to see her these films. The list includes Omkara

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an idol for all working mothers out there. The Bollywood actress shattered stereotypes and continued working in Bollywood. In fact, her career grew rapidly after her marriage to Saif and birth of their first child Taimur. Kareena often takes her baby boy to the shoot. Recently, the mother-son duo was spotted on the sets of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena gradually plans to introduce Taimur to her line of work. She wants Taimur to see her movies such as Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara. As per now, the munckin is interested in animals and Jungle Safari. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that lately she introduced the social media star to The Jungle Book. As a result, Taimur goes around looking for Bagheera, Baloo, Akela in the house. Kareena mentioned that he loves reading and drawing.

''Taimur has working parents and he should know how it is. I keep him in the hotel mostly because of the pollution, but he came on the sets twice. He’s only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at. We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He’s made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, ‘Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela?'','' the actress said.

On the professional front, Kareena is currently busy promoting her upcoming film titled Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie directeed by Raj Mehta is already making a lot of buzz due to its chartbuster songs like Sauda Khara Khara, Chandigarh Mein, and Maana Dil.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.