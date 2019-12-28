Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur. Check photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan have flown away to Switzerland for a winter break along with their little muchkin Taimur. The duo is there for New Year celebrations along with Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor who has been treating fans with photos of their vacation. Sharing the pictures of the family, she wrote: “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun.”

In the photos, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing with each other. In another click, all four of them are seen donning heavy jackets, woolen caps, gloves, heavy winter boots. The family is surely enjoying the snow-capped mountains and the bright sunshine in Switzerland. Another picture show little Taimur is seen sitting on batmobile. Check out the photos here-

