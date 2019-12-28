Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur. Check photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur. Check photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan have flown away to Switzerland for a winter break along with their little muchkin Taimur. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2019 10:29 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy holiday in Switzerland with son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan have flown away to Switzerland for a winter break along with their little muchkin Taimur. The duo is there for New Year celebrations along with Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor who has been treating fans with photos of their vacation. Sharing the pictures of the family, she wrote: “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun.”

In the photos, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing with each other. In another click, all four of them are seen donning heavy jackets, woolen caps, gloves, heavy winter boots. The family is surely enjoying the snow-capped mountains and the bright sunshine in Switzerland. Another picture show little Taimur is seen sitting on batmobile. Check out the photos here-

View this post on Instagram

It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News