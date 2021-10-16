On Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's anniversary, Saba shares video of special wedding moments | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary

B-town's favourite couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, popularly called --Saifeena -- are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. It's been nine years that the couple got married. Fans and family members are wishing the duo on their special day with adorable posts. Saif's sister and entrepreneur Saba took to her Instagram account, to share a video featuring special moments from Kareena and Saif's wedding.

"HAPPPPPYYYYYY Anniversary! To Bhai and Bhabs... May this be as special as you both are and have many more beautiful memories to share. #alwaysandforever," she captioned the video which framed pictures of the couple and the family from Kareena and Saif's wedding day. Watch the video here:

Kareena too wished Saif with an adorable post. She posted a throwback photo and penned an interesting story about their relationship. "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," she wrote.

Soon after her post, celebs and fans alike lined up to congratulate the couple."Favourite couple forever," wrote Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor on the post. Whereas, global star Priyanka Chopra posted, "happy anniversary and god bless." Actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Munmun Dutta were among others too wished Saifeena on their wedding anniversary.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur. Saif also has son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious "Adipurush", which stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He was most recently seen in horror comedy "Bhoot Police", which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez and is looking forward to the release of Bunty and Babli 2.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan.