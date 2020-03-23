Kareena Kapoor prays for Italy amid COVID-19 crisis by sharing throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

The world is suffering from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which emerged from China's Wuhan city. In India too, a lockdown has been announced in many states and people are being asked to quarantine themselves at their home to protect themself from the virus. In the wake of the same Bollywood celebrities too are sharing their advice and creative ways in which they are spending their time at home. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pray for Italy where the death toll because of COVID-19 has crossed 5400 and is continuing by the hour.

Sharing a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan from the time when they were in Rome, Italy and posed in front of the iconic Colosseum. Kareena was seen wearing a casual blazer and jeans while Saif opted for a half-sleeved tee with a jacket and jeans. The photo was captioned as, "Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all."

A day back, Kareena shared a photo of Saif enjoying gardening with son Taimur Ali Khan at home.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Angrezi Medium will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2020.