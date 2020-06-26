Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares childhood photo with sister Karisma and it's all things cute

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan took a sigh of relief when the actress joined Instagram. Ever since she has been sharing updates about her quarantine life on the photo-sharing platform. Not only this, but she also makes the perfect use of the platform to treat fans with happy childhood memories, and every now and then share throwback photos with her family. In a recent addition to the same, the 'Jab We Met' actress on Friday took to her profile and shared a childhood photo with sister Karisma Kapoor in order to promote UNICEF's initiative to support the lives of vulnerable children amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Lolo and Bebo in the photo looked super adorable as they sat together to enjoy some snacks while sitting on the chair. The two of them wore the same clothes including white shirts and black skirts and while Karisma sported a bob cut, Kareena looked cute in her little ponytail. Along with the photo, the actress wrote, "Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that's not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse. UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children."

June 25 marked the 46th birthday of Karisma and how could Kareena stay behind in making her day special by sharing a wish on Instagram. Along with an adorable video made from their childhood photos, she wrote, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever."

On the work front, Kareena's last project was Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Deepak Dobriyal alongside.

Next in the line, she has Lal Singh Chaddha that happens to be the official remake of 1994 film Forrest Gump and features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Apart from this, she will also work in Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage