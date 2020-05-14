Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's summer essentials include 'Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying the quarantine by pampering herself at her home and spending quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The actress is very active on social media and sharing her special moments with her fans. On Thursday, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram to share her summer essentials and posted a boomerang video of herself. "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks," she captioned the video.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan left her fans mesmerized when she shared a makeup selfie on Instagram. The sun-kissed photo earned much attention from the fans as well as her BFFs, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Designer Manish Malhotra also commented, "You are just so very beautiful." Kareena captioned the post saying, "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!."

After the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, Kareena treated her fans with many throwback photos of him with the Kapoor family as well as her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She shared a monochrome photo from the golden old days and wrote "Two Tigers." Check out-

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Naina in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. She was shooting for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha before the nationwide lockdown and also has Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline.

