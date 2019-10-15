Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls her pregnancy days as she poses with mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin (Video)

Kalki Koechlin, who recently announced her pregnancy, will soon be seen as a guest for Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want. The mommy-to-be actress flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump in style. Dressed in all-black attire, Kalki made a stunning appearance as she shot for the chat show with Kareena. While the Veere Di Wedding actress dazzled in red, a video of her recalling her own pregnancy days on seeing Kalki Koechlin 's baby bump has now surfaced on the internet.

"Oh, it's so tiny. When I was pregnant, I was like a cow", Kareena Kapoor Khan can be heard as saying. Watch the video here.

Kareena and Kalki looked absolutely stunning in red and black attires.

When the duo posed for the camera, it was surely a visual treat.

Married to actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has a son Taimur Ali Khan who was born on December 20, 2016.

She even flaunted her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week 2016.

Meanwhile, Kalki recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

In a candid conversation with HT brunch, the Sacred Games actress revealed that she is five months pregnant and can already feel the positive changes

