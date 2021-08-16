Kareena Kapoor has most adorable birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan, posts perfect family pic with Taimur, Jeh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor has most adorable birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

Wishing Saif Ali Khan on his birthday, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the most adorable birthday wish for the actor. Kareena posted a perfect family picture along with their kids Taimur and Jeh. In the frame, the family can be seen holidaying at picturesque locations as they happily pose for the camera. While in the first one, Bebo can be seen leaning on Saif, Taimur strikes is caught in a candid action while Jeh lies comfortably in the middle. In the second picture, Bebo and Saif take a dip in the pool as they stare at the beautiful blue ocean ahead of them.

Kareena also penned down a heartfelt birthday note along with the pics. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

The post received warn wishes for the actor from his friends, colleagues and family.

While Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu," Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Saif's Bhoot Police co-star Arjun Kapoor too shared a heartfelt note for him. Commenting on Kareena's post, he wrote, "Happy birthday to humare vibhuti bhaiya. to the coolest & most gracious co actor I’ve shared screen with."

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan too wished him. she commented, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one." She also posted a video consisting of family pictures of the sibling duo.

"HaaPpY Birthday to my Big Brother! Wishing you love luck success and happiness. #alwaysandforever," she captioned the video. Take a look: