What? Kareena Kapoor had a catfight with Priyanka Chopra? Here's what the former REVEALED

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are two prominent and highly successful actresses in the film industry. The duo began their careers in the showbiz around the same time. While Kareena made her acting debut in the film "Refugee" in 2000, PeeCee stepped into Bollywood with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" in 2003 and quickly rose to fame with her acting talent and versatility. However, the two even have had their share of media attention, and there were reports of differences or conflicts between them in the past.

In the early 2000s, there was intense competition in the film industry, and rumours mills had that these two leading ladies, who were co-starring in the movie 'Aitraaz,' were in a feud or at odds with each other with some suggesting that they had a heated argument that it almost came to physical blows. However, in a recent interview with MidDay, Kareena Kapoor dismissed these rumours and clarified the situation.

Kareena denied any such altercation, stating, "No, no, no, all rubbish. I was like, 'What is going on?' But I think maybe we all had that energy – you know, some sort of thing, where we were all wanting to prove ourselves." Further, talking about reports of catfights, Kareena stressed, "Oh God! The ’90s were full of it (catfights), the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do (You say anything) and catfight. Today, I mean, you don’t even hear those things, you know. Who knows? It must be happening as a thought, but things are a little different and more chilled out (now)."

What exactly happened?

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to have engaged in a feud during an episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show "Koffee With Karan." The tension began when Kareena made a comment about Priyanka's accent, expressing curiosity about its origins. In response, Priyanka took a playful dig at Kareena, suggesting that her boyfriend and now husband (Saif Ali Khan) might have influenced her accent.

Despite the initial exchange, the two actresses eventually resolved their differences and buried the hatchet. They later appeared together on the sixth season of "Koffee With Karan," indicating that any previous friction had been put behind them.

