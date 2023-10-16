Kiara Advani channels her inner mermaid in new BTS video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of those actors not many can achieve in a short period of time. The actress being chosen for being the popular mused for top designers doesn't come as a surprise. Her latest photoshoot in a bold and new avatar proves her mettle. Kiara Advani took to social media to share behind-the-scenes from her latest photoshoot. The actress posed for the camera with her hair styled in bangs, framing her face to perfection. She looked gorgeous in an emerald green outfit and also flaunted her curves.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans flooded the comment section to express their love. One fan wrote, "The hottest mermaid". Another wrote, "Straight from heaven". "Only you can slay each and every time". Some fans even compared her to Esha Deol due to her new hair styling. One user wrote, "Esha Deol from 2000's aayein". Another wrote, "Don't worry guys Kiara ka he channel hai...Esha Deol sirf ek post daal rahi hai". Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Thank You For Coming, commented on her post saying, "Broooo..with fire emojis". She also shared another behind-the-scenes video, in which she is looking elegant in white.

Kiara Advani walked the ramp recently for Lakme Fashion Week as the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. The actress showcased her bold and edgy look of the designer duo's collection showcased at the show in New Delhi. Kiara embraced a bodycon gown in black and golden, which had embellishments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Doha where she performed on stage with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. She will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan, which is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju. The film will also feature Anjali, S.J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil and Srikanth among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film received positive reviews and did well at the box office. Satyaprem Ki Katha also featured Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav among others.

