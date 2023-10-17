VIDEO: Rekha grooves to 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rekha grooves to 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho'

It was Hema Malini's 75th birthday and Bollywood celebrated it with full zest. The celebration was a star-studded affair with who's who of the Hindi film industry attending the event. Several videos of the birthday retreat have been doing rounds on social media which proved that it was a night that will be etched in our memories, with the birthday girl grooving to her chart-topping hits. One video which caught our attention was of veteran actor Rekha grooving to the tuned of old hindi song 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' on stage with the birthday girl.

While Hema adorned herself in a lavishly embroidered lavender sheer saree, radiating elegance and beauty. Rekha, in her signature style, graced the occasion in an embroidered ivory sari, jewellery, and makeup enhancing her timeless charm. In the viral video, the two actresses can also be seen engage in a brief on-stage conversation, adding a touch of grace and glamour to the event. Watch the video below.

Hema Malini turns 75

Hema Malini turned 75 on October 16. Extending birthay wishes to her mom, Hema's actress daughter said,"Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong I love you."

