Confused Kareena Kapoor cuts hyper-realistic cake at event, fans say 'Chappal Khaane ke din aa gaye'

Actress Kareena Kapoor khan often shares posts relishing delicious delicacies. She surely knows to keep her promise, when it comes to scrumptious food. However, recently she stepped out in the city for an event, for some sweet treats but was left amazed with a hyper-realistic dish. At the event, she was surprised by a slipper-shaped cake, put next to a real one on a table. The cake redoubtable started an unconcluded debate with fans wondering 'Chappal Khaane ke din aa gaye'?

Kareena cuts THIS cake

The actress was given two chappals (slippers) and she had to guess which one is the cake and which one is the real cake. On a table in front of her, a real slipper and its edible replica were kept. She laughed and struggled to identify which one was the cake. As she cuts the cake, the actress sniffs it a bit and is left surprised by the creativity behind the making of the cake. The two looked identical which left Kareena amused. Reacting to the 'joota' cake, Kareena said, "I am scared to eat this." Her words leave everyone in the room in splits.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens flooded the post with hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Chappal khayegi bebo." Another Instagrammer wrote, "Ya Allah ab kya kya dekhne ko mil Raha hai." A third comment read, “Who keeps sandals near to cake, so unhygienic.” A fan wrote, "Yahi bacha tha, Chappal Khaane ke din aa gaye."

Kareena Kapoor's look

Kareena Kapoor is always spot-on at her fashion game. For the event, she sported two looks. Firstly, she made the heads spin with her glamorous avatar in an orange outfit. With minimal make-up, Kareena looked absolutely fab in the one-shoulder dress. She kept her hair loose.

What's next for Kareena?

The actress will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also recently went to Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning (in early grades) as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF India's initiative #EveryChildReading.

