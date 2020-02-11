Kareena Kapoor celebrates make-up artist Pompy's birthday on Laal Singh Chaddha set

Kareena Kapoor celebrating make-up artist Pompy's birthday

Kareena Kapoor is riding high on the success of her last release Good Newwz that also featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film shattered all the box office records and went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year 2019. 2020 also promises to be a good year for all the Kareena Kapoor fans as she will be seen sharing the screen with superstar Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha after a long time. The actress is currently shooting for the film at an outdoor location where she was seen celebrating her make-up artist Pompy's birthday.

In a video shared by Pompy on his Instagram, Kareena Kapoor could be seen joining him with others for the cake cutting. Sharing the video, Pompy writes, "Thank u everyone to make My day so special love u all.”

Many other Bollywood celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh, Vaani Kapoor and Apaarshakti Khurana also dropped their birthday wishes for Pompy. In the video, Kareena could be seen in her Laal Singh Chaddha get-up as she wears a salwar kameez. Kareena paired her film look with a jacket. Kareena earlier shot for a 20 day schedule of the film in Chandigarh.

Directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official l adaptation of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump. The original film starred by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film went on floors in the latter half of 2019 and is set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020. The film has been extensively shot in parts of north India including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.