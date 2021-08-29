Kareena Kapoor and her 'forever girls' Malaika Arora, Karisma go glam on their reunion, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan with her girl gang

From her pouty selfies to endearing family pics, Kareena Kapoor Khan set the internet on fire every time she drops a post on social media. Her latest post is no different, except that she amped her glam game with 'forever girls'. The Bollywood diva reunited with her besties Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt and treated her fans to a stunning picture of the girl gang.

For the evening, the actress was seen wearing a white shirt which she teamed with denim shorts. Malaika on the other hand raised temperatures in her stunning bikini top with a matching shrug and comfy pants. Karisma kept it simple in a blue top and black pants, whereas Amrita chose a comfortable white set. Kareena gave fans a glimpse of their intimate get-together by sharing a stunning group photo on her verified Instagram account with the caption, "My forever girls."

Meanwhile, Kareena recently took a trip to the Maldives to celebrate her husband Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. As they returned to Mumbai with their sons Taimur and Jeh after their vacation, the paparazzi shot the family close-up pictures of Jeh being led away by the family help.

On the work front, Kareena recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. The 'Jab We Met' star is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.