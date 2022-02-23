Karan Singh Grover gets emotional as wife Bipasha Basu hosts surprise birthday bash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover hosted a party for their friends

Television's popular actor Karan Singh Grover turned a year older on Wednesday (February 23). To mark the day special, his wife and actress Bipasha Basu hosted a surprise birthday party for him on Tuesday. Their close friends and family joined them in their celebrations. Arti Singh, Rajiv Adatia, Vivian Bhatena, his wife Nikhila Palat were among a few to attend the event. Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Karan's birthday eve. Sharing the video she wrote, "The joy of seeing loving faces and the power of hugs = Happiness #happybirthdaymonkeyprince #grateful #Blessed."

In the video, Karan can be seen getting emotional as he enters the venue. Indeed, he looked surprised to see all his loved ones around him. Check out the video here:

Earlier, Bipasha shared another video from the party where all the guests were seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIV ADATIA Karan Singh Grover's birthday bash

Several celebrities took to the comments section and wished Karan. Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty, Neelam Kothari Soni, Deanne Panday dropped their love-filled wishes for the actor.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh also penned a heartfelt note for Karan. She wrote, "Happy birthday my jigar ka tukda @iamksgofficial may god keep u happy and healthy and blessed forever and ever .. may all your wishes come true … love u always .."

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan have been married for the past five and a half years. They will be completing 6 years of marital bliss on April 30, 2022. The couple was recently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

