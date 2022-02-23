Happy birthday to my life: Bipasha Basu's loving note for hubby Karan Singh Grover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at a party

On the occasion of her husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday, Bipasha Basu penned a sweet note for him on Instagram. The Raaz actress shared their couple pics ahead of Karan's birthday bash in which they are twinning in black outfits. She captioned her post, "Happy birthday to my life (sic)." Netizens showered love and wishes on Karan's birthday as they reacted to Bipasha's post.

Bipasha also shared some pic on her Instagram stories in which the couple is celebrating Karan's birthday with friends. The actor couple is seen having fun times together at a gathering. They are seen in a jovial mood surrounded by friends as they dance and make merry.

Recently, Karan and Bipasha also made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on the occasion of Valentine's Day. They had a fun banter about their married life on celebrity chat show.

During their conversation on the show, Archana Puran Singh asked how many years it had been since they were married. And surely their answer can make anyone laugh out loud. It was hilarious that Bipasha and Karan are not sure about the years of their marriage. While Karan said six years, Bipasha stuck to four.

Karan said, "I have been married to her for six years and she has been married to me for four years." When asked how, Bipasha explained, "We were coming here to meet you (Kapil Sharma) and we knew you would ask us questions, we would forget the answers, so we decided 'let's just talk.' So I asked him, 'hey Karan, how many years have we been married?'. I counted and I missed two years."

To this Karan replied, "I said it would be six years, but she said, "no mana 16, 17, 20, 21 four years completed?" So, for me it has been six years but for her it's been four years." After all confusion they finally concluded that this year on April 30 they will complete six years.

(With IANS inputs)