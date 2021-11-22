Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss 15? She says 'will never go for people's idea of entertainment'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar

Highlights Anushka Dandekar has been speculated to join Bigg Boss 15 since the inception of this season

Anushka quashed rumours saying she's happy in her space and will 'never' enter the show.

Karan and Anusha were together for almost three-and-a-half years. They parted ways last year.

Actress, VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar has been in news ever since the inception of Bigg Boss 15. There have been rumours going around on her entry on the show and being the ex-girlfriend of Karan Kundrra, many were expecting more twists and drama in the show. However, Anusha cleared the air about her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15' with her new post that she shared on social media. She has nullified all such stories saying she'll 'never' participate in the reality show. Answering a fan on Instagram, the actress in a long post said she will not enter the show for people's idea of participation, however, she refrained from using Karan's name.

"Got offered bigg boss 15?”, responding to this query, Anusha wrote on an Instagram story, “Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere…and I’m even told I’m spoken about in the house ! Wow! I’ll clarify again! I am not going on bigg boss and I never will! I do not like to say never, but this I am okay with. I do not want to go, it’s never been my thing! And no I do not watch the show ! They have never even approached me to be on it because they know I’ll say no! I also love my life the way it is. I will not go just for people’s idea of entertainment!”

She said, the makers have not approached her for the show and she's happy in her space. “The BB makers themselves do not even stop the rumours! Honestly anyone who wants to see me in the show to give their life more excitement because they think drama will break out, it ain’t gonna happen! Please know I am happy in my own reality, which cannot be viewed by you 24/7. The ones that wanted me to genuinely go because they think I would bring positive vibes, thank you, I’ll still be right here giving as much as I can,” she added.

For the unversed, Karan and Anusha were together for almost three-and-a-half years. They used to keep their fans and followers about their lives with regular posts and pictures on social media. The two parted ways last year.