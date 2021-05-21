Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on birthday with throwback pic click by Shah Rukh Khan: 'Yes he exists'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar

Filmmaker Aditya prefers to stay away from the limelight. Neither does he make public appearances nor he is seen attending many events. However, he has some incredible friends in the industry who love him dearly. On Friday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to wish his dear friend on his birthday. He posted a throwback photo of Chopra and informed that it was clicked by actor Shah Rukh Khan. Apparently, the two are babysitting SRK's elder son Aryan Khan in the photo. Actresses Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra were all hearts for the rare pic.

"And just like that he’s 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago," Karan captioned the photo.

Aditya Chopra was recently in news when the filmmaker announced giving the entire budget of Yash Raj Films (YRF) 50 years celebration to aid the industry and daily-wage earners, at a time when the country is battling with the deadly second wave of Covid-19. YRF completed 50 years in 2020, and Chopra had plans to celebrate the milestone event globally. With the second wave of the pandemic shutting down the film industry again, he has decided to give the YRF 50 budget for the cause, reports IANS.

The production powerhouse is also starting a new initiative that will see their foundation provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri, from the YRF Studios kitchen.

The latest decision follows Chopra's launching the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative last week, aimed at providing financial support to thousands of film industry workers.

Apart from this, recently YRF wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister asking if they could purchase vaccines for the 30,000 registered workers of the film industry. YRF added it would cover all expenses related to workers getting vaccinated.