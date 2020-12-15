Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar launches own talent management company, introduces its logo

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his latest venture -- a talent management, with Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Johar has launched DCA in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh-owned talent management agency, Cornerstone. Karan took to his social media handles to share an official statement and the Dharma Cornerstone Agency logo.

“Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent! @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh,” Karan Johar wrote alongside the statement.

“With its immense contribution to the Indian cinema for over 40 years, Dharma Productions is now all set to redefine the representation of artists across the spectrum of actors and talent from the music industry to unravel the seamless opportunities for them and help them build their careers in their respective industries. Surfacing the realm of this partnership with Cornerstone, this new talent management agency is called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA)," the official statement said.

The Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing and contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production & accessibility via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR.

With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish and refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams and potential of each associated talent.

According to the statement, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.