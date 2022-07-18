Monday, July 18, 2022
     
  Karan Johar's kids Yash & Roohi have EPIC reaction to director's attempt of singing Kesariya song

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi disapproved his singing skills and asked him not to ruin Brahmastra's newly released song 'Kesariya.' For the unversed, KJo welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017.

Published on: July 18, 2022 7:08 IST
Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar and his kids Yash & Roohi

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable video with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. Right after the much-awaited love track from Brahmastra, 'Kesariya' was released, Karan Johar tried to hone his singing talent but his kids were unhappy! In the video, KJo can be heard singing the new track,  which was disapproved by Yash and Roohi. They did not like his singing skills and asked him to stop numerous times. 

Reacting to Karan Johar's singing, Roohi said "You are ruining the song. It is very new." Listening to this, Karan cracked into laughter. Karan attached a 'savage' caption with the video and wrote, "My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don't miss the last savage like I had to listen to... #kesariya #roohiyashjohar."

As soon as Karan dropped the video, fans and friends flooded his comment section with laughing emojis and love for the toddlers. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Hahahahaha", while Kajol wrote, "You two toddlers are the cutest things on earth! (heart emojis)". Maneish Paul and Shweta Bachchan dropped a string of laughing and heart emoticons. Guru Randhawa, however, complemented Karan and wrote, "My fav singer singing" to which Karan responded with three laughing emoticons. Also Read: Brahmastra song Kesariya OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's song is definitely the romantic anthem of the year

 

Meanwhile, Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo. 

About Brahmastra's Kesariya song

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer love track was released on Sunday and has grabbed quite an amount of attention. Sung by the Bollywood maestro, Arijit Singh and composed by the legendary Pritam, 'Kesariya' is a heart-touching work of love, the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 'Kesariya' marks the first musical journey of 'Brahmastra,' which will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project. Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor call 'Kesariya' their 'special couple song'

(With ANI inputs)

