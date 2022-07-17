Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Brahmastra song Kesariya OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's song is definitely the romantic anthem of the year

Brahmastra song Kesariya OUT: The much-awaited song from Ayan Mukerji's directorial upcoming film is finally out. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the first glimpse of the love song 'Kesariya' was shared before the wedding of the couple in April 2022. Ever since, it has caught the attention of fans who made use of the same in every possible way-- be it reels, videos, background music or whatnot. And now, the same has finally been released by the makers on Sunday. The romantic track composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle. Prior to the release, she even went live on her official account along with the director and answered several questions of the fans. Meanwhile, alongside the song post, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our sound of love, is now yours Kesariya out now!"

Have a look:

As soon as the same was shared, people went crazy and started pouring in their reactions on Twitter. While many could not get over Ranbir-Alia's chemistry, there were others who cheered for the singer.

Ahead of the release of the track, Alia took to Instagram Story and treated fans by sharing a super cute video of her hubby Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji listening to 'Kesariya', which is sung by none other than Arijit Singh. In the clip, Alia gave a sneak peek of the buildings outside before panning the camera inside the house.

As the wind whistled, Ayan Mukerji came into frame. He is seen sitting on a swing with his eyes closed. Then Alia moved the camera to Ranbir who's totally engrossed in listening to the soulful song. He is seen drumming his fingers on the knees while listening to the song.

Watch the full Kesariya song here:

Coming back to the film, 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.