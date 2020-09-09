Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
  5. Kangana Ranaut VS BMC LIVE Updates: Actress lands in Mumbai amid heavy security
A bench of High Court on Wednesday stayed demolition drive being undertaken at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the actress has landed in Mumbai. Catch the latest updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 14:57 IST
Kangana Ranaut VS BMC LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, BMC started demolishing Kangan Ranaut's Mumbai office for alleged unauthorized modifications/extensions. The actress took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, calling it "death of democracy". She through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. A bench of High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property. The actress from the past few days was in the limelight for her war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus. Meanwhile, the actress has landed in Mumbai. 

Kangana Ranaut VS BMC LIVE Updates:

 

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Subramanian Swamy supports Kangana Ranaut

    Even as Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai airport on Wednesday, a section of the political set along with activists had already gone all out to extend support for the actress in her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena. Among them is BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who asked the actress to keep faith. "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle," Swamy tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Karni Sena on Wednesday came out in support of actor Kangana Ranaut and staged a protest in the national capital outside the residence of Shiv Sena's Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, amid the ongoing war of words between the two. The supporters of the 'Panga' actor also burnt Raut's effigy during the protest and were sloganeering.

    -ANI

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:38 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's second coronavirus test report on Wednesday came negative, doctors said. After this, she left Mandi to reach Mumbai. Her flight was at 12 noon and landed in Mumbai at 2:30 pm. The actress will go directly to her Bandra office where BMC has demolished a part of her property.

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of Bandra office

    Taking to Twitter, Kangana reacted to the BMC demolishing her property and called it her 'ram bhoomi.' She said, "The first film in Manikarnika films (her production house), is Ayodhya, it is not a building for me but Ram temple itself, today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram"

  • Sep 09, 2020 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bombay High Court stays further demolition by BMC

    BMC had put a new notice on the actress's office in Bandra on Wednesday morning stating that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While Kangana's lawyer had written to BMC, it has rejected her appeal claiming that the work done on the property is "beyond approved plan".  In reaction to this, Kangana moved to the High Court against the demolition drive of her Bandra office. Bombay High Court began the hearing of the actress's plea against BMC at 12:30 pm today and stayed any further demolition. It asked the civic body to file a reply to the actor's petition. The next hearing will be at 3 pm tomorrow.

