Kangana Ranaut VS BMC LIVE Updates: Actress lands in Mumbai amid heavy security

Kangana Ranaut VS BMC LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, BMC started demolishing Kangan Ranaut's Mumbai office for alleged unauthorized modifications/extensions. The actress took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, calling it "death of democracy". She through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. A bench of High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property. The actress from the past few days was in the limelight for her war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe Ranaut's connection in an alleged drug nexus. Meanwhile, the actress has landed in Mumbai.

