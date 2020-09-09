Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh backs Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolishes her office

Kangana Ranaut is in the news after her tweets went viral where she spoke about feeling unsafe in Mumbai. While it sparked a lot of controversy on social media, another big incident took place when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials reached the actress's office. BMC put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction and even started demolishing Kangana's property.

This act of BMC's revenge is not going down well with a lot of fans and followers of the Queen actress. A lot of celebs have come out in support of Kangana on social media and one such name is of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. In her recent tweet, while slamming BMC, Shweta expressed that patriarchy is trying to crush a woman's self-respect and empire. She tweeted, "Today I am with @KanganaTeam. Kangana is not just building an empire for herself but also a hope for many women that if she can do it, you and I can do it too!!! This is patriarchy, crushing a woman’s honour/self-respect and her empire!! #KanganaRanaut #ShameOnBMC."

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's tweet for Kangana Ranaut:

Today I am with @KanganaTeam. Kangana is not just building an empire for herself but also a hope for many women that if she can do it, you and I can do it too!!!This is patriarchy, crushing a woman’s honour/ self respect and her empire!! #KanganaRanaut#ShameOnBMC — Shweta singh kirti (@shwetasingkirti) September 9, 2020

Apart from Sushant's sister, Renuka Shahane had also expressed her criticism towards BMC demolishing Kangana's property. She wrote, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 9, 2020

This all ignited after Kangana went on to say that she feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia goons. After coming across the actress's series of tweets against the Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai. However, the actress who was staying at her Manali home with her family has travelled back to Mumbai.

Meanwhile today, in her latest Instagram video, the actress spoke against Uddhav Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena. She captioned her video saying, "Today, the Maharashtra Govt illegally broke down #KanganaRanaut’s house while she was on a flight to Mumbai, with only 24 hour notice. Completely illegal considering the Govt has banned demolitions due to Covid till September 30. This is what Fascism looks like."

