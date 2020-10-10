Kangana Ranaut urges to watch Judgementall Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day: It’s a good film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut urges to watch Judgementall Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day

Actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. The actress urged her fans to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day today as it talked about the problem in good way. Kangana took to Twitter to claim that due to the last-minute change in the title of the film, it could not manage to do big but it was a good film. Judgementall Hai Kya was earlier titled as Mentall Hai Kya. However, it witnessed backlash over its title for using the word 'mental' in a not-so-positive light and the makers had to change it.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay."

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

On a related note, Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had written a letter to the CBFC seeking a change in the title of Mental Hai Kya stating they find it derogatory and demeaning to the mentally ill people. The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality. Eventually, they changed the name to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in South India shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. she resumed the shoot after seven months. Sharing a couple of beautiful morning selfies, she tweeted, "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them."

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. Other than Thalaivi, she has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has the film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage