Kangana Ranaut tests COVID19 negative, leaves for Mumbai after offering prayers at a temple in Kothi 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for COVID19 and now she is all set to land in Mumbai. The actress took to her Twitter to talk about her return to her workplace and shared that she left home twelve years ago. First, she offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district which is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, Kangana will be taking a flight to Mumbai. It was earlier said that the actress's trip to Mumbai will be postponed because fo her COVID19 test, however, on Wednesday morning, Dr. Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Mandi District, revealed, "Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for COVID19."

Taking to Twitter, Kangana ranaut shared how she came to Mumbai. She tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "I left Himachal at the age of twelve and went to Chandigarh Hostel, then lived in Delhi and came to Mumbai when I was sixteen years old, some friends said that Mumbadevi is in Mumbai, we all went to visit Mumbadevi Devi, all my friends returned, and Mumbadevi kept me with her in the city."

In another tweet, she said, "I have lived the courage, valor and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through the film (Manikarnika). The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji"

Earlier, the home ministry provided Kangana Ranaut with Y level security. The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official had said. The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said. The development came after the actress' father and sister Rangoli asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Kangana then thanked Amit Shah for providing her the security and said that he 'kept the words of a daughter of India, respected our self-respect.' She took to Twitter and speaking about the security wrote, "ये प्रमाण है की अब किसी देशभक्त आवाज़ को कोई फ़ासीवादी नहीं कुचल सकेगा,मैं @AmitShah जी की आभारी हूँ वो चाहते तो हालातों के चलते मुझे कुछ दिन बाद मुंबई जाने की सलाह देते मगर उन्होंने भारत की एक बेटी के वचनों का मान रखा, हमारे स्वाभिमान और आत्मसम्मान की लाज रखी, जय हिंद. This translates to This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah ji, because of the circumstances, he would advise me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he kept the words of a daughter of India, respected our self-respect. Jai Hind."

Also, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that as per security assessment and threat perception in respect of Kangana Ranaut, the state will provide her security during her stay in her native state. The Chief Minister also thanked the MHA for extending the CRPF security cover to her.

