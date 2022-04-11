'Every girl falls into the charm of married men': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LANKATALA,@HRITHIK_UNIVERS Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan

Actress Kangana Ranaut is probably one of the few actresses in the industry known to boldly speak her mind. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress has been the flagbearer of the nepotism debate in Bollywood and thereafter has led the conversations around 'hypocrisy' and 'dominance' of a powerful few in the industry. Her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most talked about topics as well. While the controversial affair is done and dusted, in a recent episode of her reality show Lock Upp, Ranaut took a subtle dig at Hrithik and said that married men appear to be domesticated which is a part of their charm. She said that women fall for such things.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women. Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl."

She added, "It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife’s story, you’d be shocked."

The conversation started as host Kangana Ranaut revealed about contestant Munawar Faruqui's wife and kids. The comedian has been making the headlines for flirting with other female contestants on the show. Reacting to the revelations, Munawar said, "I don’t want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There’s already a lot, there’re so many things, there’re so many tags, I don’t want another thing. Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don’t want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga. I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain."

Kangana then advised him to take this as an opportunity to talk about these things and come clear.

On a related now, Vinit Kakar is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. Vinit had entered the show in the outfit of a doctor. While his journey had a lot of ups and downs, he once made a statement about finding his place in the show, saying, "When I entered the show, I noticed people already have a strong bond, but I tried to create my own bond".

However, later he was asked by Kangana whether he was here to play the game or make relationships. On his performance in the show, the host often said, "Eat, Sleep, Repeat that’s you Vinit, your performance is really bad in the jail".