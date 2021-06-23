Kangana Ranaut takes body scans for Indira Gandhi's role in Emergency, says 'This one will be very special'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut undergoes body scans for Indira Gandhi's role in Emergency

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut leaves no stone unturned to justify the characters she portrays on screen. From gaining weight for Thalaivi to undergoing tough training for Tejas the actress knows how to bring it best on-screen for her fans and audience. Kangana took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans that she is undergoing body scan to play Indira Gandhi in her next film titled 'Emergency'. Sharing the pictures she wrote in the caption, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms."

Kangana will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star. The film is being written and directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana's 2014 release Revolver Rani.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a couple of videos on Instagram story where she is seen going through a body scan process as part of her preparation for the role in the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

"Guess what is going on in Manikaran Films? Body scan for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin," the actress shared on her Instagram story.

On a related note, currently, Kangana awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana's upcoming roster includes "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".