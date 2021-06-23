'Change this slave name India back to Bharat', says Kangana Ranaut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media saying the name of the country should be changed back to Bharat from India. In addition, she called 'India' a ‘slave name’.

Taking to her Koo account, Kangana said the country will never progress if it continues to be a 'replica of the western world'. She wrote, “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat.” She shared a screengrab of her Koo post on Instagram stories too.

Adding more, she further wrote on Instagram, “British gave us slave name India… which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that’s who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let’s start with the name Bharat.”

On the work front, currently, Kangana awaits the release of her film "Dhaakad". The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana's upcoming roster includes "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".