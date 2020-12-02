Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel welcomes new family member on birthday- Gappu Chandel

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always expressed that her sister Rangoli Chandel has been her best friend, best sister, best companion throughout her years of struggle and hardship. The actress claims that she is her support system. Today, on Rangoli's birthday, Kangana gave her the best birthday gift- a pet dog. The sisters' duo has named him Gappu Chandel. Sharing pictures with her fans, Kangana tweeted, "Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel"

Rangoli also shared a bunch of pictures of the new member of the family and Kangana Ranaut and thanked her sister for finally understanding the hints and gifting her a dog. She wrote, "I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha Thank you for the best birthday gift"

Happy birthday to my one and only, though Rangoli is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel... 💕 pic.twitter.com/wNMxZQtEKx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 2, 2020

Recently, the Bombay High court announced its decision in Kangana Ranaut's favor in her fight with BMC for its order to demolish the actress' property in Mumbai. The High Court ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to the demolition to Kangana Ranaut. The court said, "The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the people who supported her during this battle. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO." She also shared a video thanking the support of her fans and lauded the judicial system.

With love and hope ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UkGweDY08p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is a bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. It will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

