Kangana Ranaut shares rare childhood photo to wish brother on birthday, seen yet?

Kangana Ranaut has given a sneak peek into her childhood as she celebrates her brother Aksht's birthday. The actress posted a childhood photo with her brother sharing that it was clicked during a birthday celebration from their younger days. Along with the rare photo she also penned a heartfelt note for him. Calling him 'baby brother' the actress said, he's her 'biggest strength'. In the photo posted by the 'Thalaivii' actress on her Instagram handle the siblings could be seen attending puja which their mother used to conduct on their birthdays. A young Kangana is seen staring into the camera, while Aksht sat innocently beside her.

Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, "Dear Aksht ..... From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you..... the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects .... I can say my little brother is my hero.... Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour is remarkable.... Never loose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit .... Go for it .... Happy birthday to you .... I love you very much."

Explaining the picture posted by her, she further continued, "P.S this picture is from Aksht's birthday when we were small, mother did navgreh Pooja for us .... She still does even without us ..."

Aksht's and Kangana's elder sister Rangoli Chandel also penned a lovely note for him. "On your Birthday, I wish that the Almighty blesses you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every walk of your life. You truly deserve it. Wishing you a very happy Birthday our lovely brother we are lucky to have you !!" she captioned the photo featuring the sibling trio.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.