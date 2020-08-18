Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut requests government to take Karan Johar's Padma Shri back

There has been a cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar and there's no doubt about it. Recently the actress took a dig at the filmmaker for his latest production based on Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena. And now she has requested the government to take back Johar's Padma Shri back. Her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday tweeted, "I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform, conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career, he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army." Along with the tweet, the team shared a tweet by Soumya Dipta that spoke about how Gunjan's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base was the first woman to fly at the Kargil and not Gunjan.

The tweet by Soumya read, "Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan was Gunjan Saxena's course-mate at the Udhampur Airforce base. She declared that she was the first woman to fly to Kargil and not Gunjan. She confirms that the arm-wrestling scenes are totally false. She claims that #GunjanSaxena has twisted facts."

Kangana's team recently shared a tweet that read, "Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut paise kamati hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega ek senani sirf senani hai. (A poem for Karan Johar...we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won't show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?)."

Earlier she had slammed the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" via tweets posted by her team. "All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier's life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that's pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD," read one tweet.

"Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film 'I don't love my nation I just want to fly the plane' there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, 'papa won't let you down'."

It's not just Kangana, but also others who have attacked the film. A hashtag claiming Karan has insulted the Indian Air Force was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Netizens trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in the film, which is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

