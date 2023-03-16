Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'shocked' fans after her praise for Deepika Padukone: 'Bollywoodias may have failed..

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut left everyone shocked after she heaped praises on actress Deepika Padukone for her appearance at the Oscars 2023. There was a time when the actress had taken a dig at Deepika for her movie Gehraiyaan and her work in mental health awareness. Now, when Kangana came forward to laud DP, fans were astonished. Reacting to them, Kangana took to her Twitter once again and said that 'bollywoodias may have failed but I haven't.'

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a fan page that shared a thread of times when the Gangster actress lauded actresses. She tweeted, "All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse), bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t."

The Twitter thread showed when Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Vidya Balan for creating a shift in Hindi cinema and making it possible for movies like Queen and Piku to be made. It also recalled when Kangana defended Raveena Tandon after she was made fun of. Once Kangana also praised Sonakshi Sinha and said, "I would love to do a role like Sonakshi in Lootera. This girl has actually done so much better than anyone else could have ever done. She was so beautiful in that film. She's so talented, she should get more roles like that."

Talking about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone, the actress talked about her Oscars 2023 debut and tweeted, "How beautiful Deepika Padukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

This tweet stirred a storm on the internet

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in films like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Noti Binodini, Emergency, among others.

DON'T MISS

Ankita Lokhande opens up on not getting films after Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: 'Can't go and ask'

Deepika Padukone talks about RRR at Oscars 2023: 'It is just tip of the iceberg' | VIDEO

Deepika Padukone's Oscar debut gets lauded by Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Kiara Advani

Latest Entertainment News