Kangana Ranaut files FIR after receiving death threats over her post on farm law protestors

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines lately after her post on farm law protesters stirred a storm. The actress received death threats and FIR was filed against her for her comments. Now, Kangana has revealed that she has filed a complaint at a police station in Himachal Pradesh against the people who allegedly gave her death threats. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account to inform about the same.

Sharing a picture of the FIR copy, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats."

She added, "I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats. I hope the Punjab government will also take action soon. The country is paramount for me, I am acceptable even if I have to sacrifice for this, but I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors."

Kangana also requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard. "You (Sonia Gandhi) are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces," she said.

According to Kangana, the alleged threats are in the light of the upcoming Punjab elections. "There is going to be elections in Punjab, for this some people are using my words without context, if anything happens to me in future, only those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," she concluded.

For the unversed, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, Kangan put up Instagram stories calling India a "Jihadist Nation". She also labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. An FIR was lodged at the suburban Khar police station a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) submitted a complaint against the actor.

According to the official, the complainant in the case is Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC delegation. In a statement, Sandhu accused the actor of making derogatory remarks against his community in a post on Instagram.

Last week, Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee summoned Kangana Ranaut. The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6.