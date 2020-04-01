Image Source : INSTA/TEAM_KANGANA_RANAUT Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-Cares fund, mother gives one month pension

Joining the film fraternity in donating graciously for the PM-Cares fund, actress Kangana Ranaut has donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to do her bit for the worst sufferers of the countywide lockdown. Her sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media handle to make the announcement and also said that the Queen actress has also sponsored the meals of the families of daily wage workers, whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Rangoli Chandel wrote, "Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity".

Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/oNEif6I2Uj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Rangoli aslo made gave it trolls and wrote, "Many were asking why didn’t Kangana announce sooner, she wanted to transfer the amount first and then announce, she doesn’t believe in pledging and all, anyway all I want to say is that even 100 ruppes matter please donate".

Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut has also donaed one month pension to the coronavirus relief fund. "My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodiJi for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia", Rangoli tweeted.

My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jPvlXckClc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Guru Randhawa and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar have donated to the relief fund.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page