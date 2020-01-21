When Kangana Ranaut did 'tacky films' for sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut has made her mark as a self-made actress in Bollywood. Breaking the stereotype that only male stars film work, Kangana has delivered back to back its on her own, without any big star being part of her movies. However, recalling the times when she had to 'tacky films', Kangana revealed that it was for her sister's treatment post-acid attack that she agreed to do films that didn’t deserve her. Kangana even accepted guest appearance roles to collect money for Rangoli Chandel’s treatment that required a lot of money back then.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Kangana said, "I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened, and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

Kangana added that because she fell in bad company in her initial days in Bollywood, she could become a stronger and more independent actress. Kangana said that she has seen the worst a person can survive through all of it to emerge stronger and a better as an individual.

Kangana is currently prepping for the release of her next film Panga where she will be seen essaying the role of Kabaddi player who tries to make her comeback after marriage and motherhood. Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill will be seen playing her husband in the film while Neena Gupta plays Kangana’s mother.