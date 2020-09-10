Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM/KANGANA/RHEA Kangana Ranaut calls Sonam Kapoor 'mafia bimbo', Rhea Chakraborty a 'small time druggie'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues with her vitriolic verbal attacks on colleagues in the film industry. On Thursday evening, she referred to Sonam Kapoor as a mafia bimbo for supporting arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who she referred to as a small time druggie.

"All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don't compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away," tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Thursday evening.

All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away. https://t.co/OV9ukO04jC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Kangana's tweet in the wake of a news piece that talks of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reacting to the news of Kangana's office demolition by the BMC by calling it an "eye for an eye".

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. https://t.co/Rywo3MvwUC — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 10, 2020

On Thursday morning, actress Dia Mirza tweeted: "Condemn the demolition of Kangana's office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you."

Reacting to the tweet, Sonam had shared Mahatma Gandhi's quote on Twitter: "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage