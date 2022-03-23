Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Actress effortlessly juggling duties as producer, director, performer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut in her look of pilot in Tejas movie

Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older on Wednesday. She is an ace performer on the big screen and her numerous box office hits and awards are proof of the same. As she moves into a new phase of her career, she looks to do much more than just acting for the screen. Even as her first directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was mired in controversy over credit, she has moved beyond it and is looking to get more involved behind the camera too.

As producer

Last year, Kangana launched her production house Manikarnika Films. The new banner will aim at telling the stories of the youth and their first venture is Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Avneet Kaur. Kanagna has been involved in the making of the film and used to frequently visit the sets when shooting was on. It is said to be a love story with a dash of satire and dark humour.

Apart from this, she is also expected to be a co-producer on her upcoming movies like Emergency and Manikarnika: The Legend Of Didda among others.

As director

Kangana has announced that her second feature film as director will be about Emergency, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana had previously assumed the director's chair for her 2019 movie Manikarnika. The film's final cut had given the director credit to both her as well as Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Emergency is one of the most controversial subjects and the movie will be a hugely anticipated one among her fans.

As actor

Kangana's upcoming movies as an actress will see her experimenting like never before. In Dhaakad, she plays a spy agent Agni. Here, she will be going all out with her action avatar. It releases on May 27.

Next, Kangana will be seen as a fighter jet pilot in Tejas. It will be released on October 5, 2022 and is said to be an 'ode to the Indian Air Force'.

Kangana is also set to feature in the period drama Sita: The Incarnation. She is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming film which is said to be heavy on VFX work.

She is also headlining the sequel of Manikarnika, Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda.

With her plate full with projects, she is one of the most versatile personalities in the Indian film industry.