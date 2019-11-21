Kamal Haasan to undergo surgical procedure tomorrow

Kamal Haasan underwent surgery in 2016 after suffering a fatal fall at his office in Chennai

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will undergo a surgical procedure here in a private hospital on Friday to get an implant removed from his leg. According to a statement released by his party Makkal Needi Maiam, Haasan suffered a fatal fall in his office and fractured his leg in 2016. He underwent surgery and an implant was placed in his leg.

"Due to his very busy schedule in political and film commitments, there had been a postponement in the removal of the implant. The surgical procedure, which is slated to happen tomorrow, aids in the removal of the implant. Furthermore, he has been compelled to take a break for the next few weeks to physically recoup," reads the statement.

Haasan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film "Indian 2", which is being directed by Shankar.

The film, a sequel to 1996 Tamil blockbuster "Indian", marks the reunion of Haasan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal earlier this year. The team will soon head to Taiwan to shoot some important portions of the movie.

"Indian2" marks the return of Kamal Haasan as the Octogenarian vigilante Senapathy. The film, which is being produced on a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal Haasan recently celebrated his 65th birthday and completed his 60 years in the film Industry. He started as a child artist at the young age of 4. A special function was also organized to celebrate this feat of his filmy career. The event was attended by the biggest of names in the Southern Film Industry including Rajnikanth.

(With IANS inputs)

