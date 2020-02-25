Kalki Koechlin is enjoying 'sleep deprived' days with daughter Sappho

Actress Kalki Koechlin embraced motherhood when she delivered her baby girl Sappho earlier this month. Ever since she has been deprived of sleep which she revealed in her latest Instagram post. Sharing an adorable photo with her baby daughter, she said that the past few weeks after delivery have been a 'state of sleep deprived bliss' for her. The monochromatic picture shows the mother and daughter all cozied up for the camera smiling softly.

Kalki along with the photo wrote, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello." Have a look:

Sometime back, she shared another picture of the baby with her father and Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Captioning the same, she wrote, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

She has been quite active during the course of her pregnancy and kept on sharing photos on social media. Check them out:

On the work front, Kalki has worked in projects like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2. She was previously married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

