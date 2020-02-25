Kalki Koechlin is enjoying 'sleep deprived' days with daughter Sappho

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
Kalki shared an adorable photo with baby daughter Sappho and called days after her delivery sleep-driven.

New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2020 22:36 IST
Actress Kalki Koechlin embraced motherhood when she delivered her baby girl Sappho earlier this month. Ever since she has been deprived of sleep which she revealed in her latest Instagram post. Sharing an adorable photo with her baby daughter, she said that the past few weeks after delivery have been a 'state of sleep deprived bliss' for her. The monochromatic picture shows the mother and daughter all cozied up for the camera smiling softly.

Kalki along with the photo wrote, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello." Have a look:

Sometime back, she shared another picture of the baby with her father and Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Captioning the same, she wrote, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

She has been quite active during the course of her pregnancy and kept on sharing photos on social media. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram

A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... I began before I was born and will continue after I'm gone from this earth. I didn't understand it before quite so clearly. But life, only life matters, not who's life or what life, or the length of your own life. And there is meaning to this great effort we put into each day. The sheer routine of it. Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, excercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life. There is something to it all. It isn't just out of no choice that we live on and on, it is to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find part of their way with. It is to make things eternal that we must continue in this seemingly impermanent state #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo by @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

View this post on Instagram

Love and hate. Seems to be everywhere these days. A world wide debate. But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse eachother and scream and shout and break things, until we ourselves break. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look down at our feet. We hug gingerly, love reluctantly and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets, in constant repulsion. Perhaps the opposite of hate is not love, but understanding. And the opposite of love is not hate, but neglect. There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel we must react at once and put a stop to it - slam the door, walk away, shout your way to the other person's silence, unleash unthinkable acts of violence. But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it is inside me and I cannot escape it, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind shuts down, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is inward and I alone feel the heat. I feel small, very small, from the sheer mystery and unfamiliarity of the grand workings taking over inside me. And so, eventually, I'm reduced to baby steps, forced to listen and respond, to note down and break years of habit in this moment. Today the cycle will not repeat. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to grow into another being - another me, but more conscious, more careful . I feel as if this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stalling my capacity to create, or to think for myself, and eating into my daily routine, is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter to my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow more rapidly than I have in all my years. So perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. So I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that's all I can get right sometimes. #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph Dress @_naushadali_

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

On the work front, Kalki has worked in projects like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2. She was previously married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

