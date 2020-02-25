Kalki Koechlin is enjoying 'sleep deprived' days with daughter Sappho

Actress Kalki Koechlin embraced motherhood when she delivered her baby girl Sappho earlier this month. Ever since she has been deprived of sleep which she revealed in her latest Instagram post. Sharing an adorable photo with her baby daughter, she said that the past few weeks after delivery have been a 'state of sleep deprived bliss' for her. The monochromatic picture shows the mother and daughter all cozied up for the camera smiling softly.
Kalki along with the photo wrote, "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello." Have a look:
Sometime back, she shared another picture of the baby with her father and Kalki's boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Captioning the same, she wrote, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."
She has been quite active during the course of her pregnancy and kept on sharing photos on social media. Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
Kiara. Following me around most times through this pregnancy. Putting her little head on my big tummy. Even barking at dogs that are bigger than her. My Bedouin queen, my Greek doggess, my brave heart (and in this photo, just a dog waiting for her treat). #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries #filmnotdigital #noretouch Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
View this post on Instagram
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... I began before I was born and will continue after I'm gone from this earth. I didn't understand it before quite so clearly. But life, only life matters, not who's life or what life, or the length of your own life. And there is meaning to this great effort we put into each day. The sheer routine of it. Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, excercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life. There is something to it all. It isn't just out of no choice that we live on and on, it is to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find part of their way with. It is to make things eternal that we must continue in this seemingly impermanent state #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo by @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
View this post on Instagram
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... A lot of time is spent relieving the pressure on the bladder. Mostly at night. Often I fall asleep there. Wake up in some somnabulist state, wondering where I am. #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo @yashyeri Assisted @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
View this post on Instagram
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... Dance, move, shake, grind, groove, loosen up that passageway for the arrival of the little guest. It might all look like a blur through the pain and heaviness but each step is making more space inside you. #notesfromapregnantdiary #noneedtobeimmobile Photo @yashyeri Assisted @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
View this post on Instagram
Love and hate. Seems to be everywhere these days. A world wide debate. But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse eachother and scream and shout and break things, until we ourselves break. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look down at our feet. We hug gingerly, love reluctantly and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets, in constant repulsion. Perhaps the opposite of hate is not love, but understanding. And the opposite of love is not hate, but neglect. There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel we must react at once and put a stop to it - slam the door, walk away, shout your way to the other person's silence, unleash unthinkable acts of violence. But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now, because it is inside me and I cannot escape it, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind shuts down, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is inward and I alone feel the heat. I feel small, very small, from the sheer mystery and unfamiliarity of the grand workings taking over inside me. And so, eventually, I'm reduced to baby steps, forced to listen and respond, to note down and break years of habit in this moment. Today the cycle will not repeat. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to grow into another being - another me, but more conscious, more careful . I feel as if this creature, which began as a virus of discomfort inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stalling my capacity to create, or to think for myself, and eating into my daily routine, is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter to my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow more rapidly than I have in all my years. So perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but constant distraction. So I sit and wait. Write and read. Try to keep my balance. And breathe. Because that's all I can get right sometimes. #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph Dress @_naushadali_
View this post on Instagram
Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation coloured by YouTube videos of birthstories, Birthcentre updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of Whatsapp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold... Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph #9monthseries #notesfromapregnantdiary #filmnotdigital #noretouching
On the work front, Kalki has worked in projects like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2. She was previously married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.
