Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: New pic of Shehnaaz Gill LEAKED from sets? Fans claim 'SKF crew in background'

Bollywood galore is abuzz with speculations that Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with none other than superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman even during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death touched his heart. Therefore, it won't be surprising if Shehnaaz's debut would be through SKF (Salman Khan's Film). Shehnaaz has been creating a buzz on social media platforms with not just her big Bollywood project but also through her bold photoshoots. Amidst, her hot pictures, one of her photos with a young kid has caught everyone's attention. As per netizens, the picture is from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Fans are claiming that the viral picture is from the shoot location as a crew member with the T-shirt of SKF can be seen standing in the background.

Amidst the reports of Shehnaaz Gill not being a part of Salman Khan's film, this picture has given a sigh of relief to her fans. They took to Twitter and shared their excitement about Shehnaaz being part of the film. One of them said, "Someone said - Areee tumne #ShehnaazGill ka pic dekha #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali k sets se jo leak hua h ??? Finally Unofficial Announcement hogya aaj. All of the #Shehnaazians including me jst rushing to see her after such a long wait."

Another user wrote, "As I said before No one can replace @ishehnaaz_gill in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali shooting on going !!!!"

"Jis din ka itne dino se intezaar kiya lgta h wo bhi kareeb aa rha h. Finally my eyes feel so blessed to see our queen. #ShehnaazGill on sets of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali. All The Very Best for ur BOLLYWOOD debut. #Shehnaazians were & will b always proud of u," tweeted another fan.

About 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie. ​Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door.

The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai. A source close to the production house shared in a statement, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. The first schedule of the movie will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India." The film will be releasing on December 30, 2022.

