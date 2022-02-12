All about Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, who attended IPL auction with SRK kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KKR IPL auction 2022

Highlights Official account of KKR shared a glimpse of Jhanavi preparing for IPL Auction strategy

She also made an appearance at the IPL auction last year

On Saturday (Friday 12), the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have gone viral on the internet where they can be seen attending the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru along with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. The official account of KKR has also shared a glimpse of the trio preparing for the IPL Auction strategies with Venky Mysore, the CEO of the purple jersey IPL team that is co-owned by SRK's close friend Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawal are the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders are were represented by their kids Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi Mehta.

This was not the first time Jahnavi made her appearance at the auction table. Last year too, she accompanied Aryan Khan. Juhi had tweeted a picture with the caption, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table..@iamsrk @KKRiders"

For the unversed, Jahnavi is the elder daughter of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. Apart from Jahnavi, they also have a 17-year-old son named Arjun.

Juhi's firstborn has done her schooling at an international school. Jahnavi graduated in 2019.

During a conversation with IANS, when Juhi Chawla was asked if Jahnavi had any plans to join the movies, she had said, "Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."

Meanwhile, this marked a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event. For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year.