Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan step out for IPL auction 2022 briefing; Shah Rukh Khan missing

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the IPL auction on Friday evening. This marked Aryan's first public appearance since his arrest in an alleged drugs case last year. On the other hand, SRK was missing from the event.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 13:34 IST
Image Source : KKR

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan at IPL auction 2022 briefing

Highlights

  • Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend IPL auction 2022 meeting
  • Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the event

The IPL season is back and so are the Khans! Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted attending the IPL auction 2022 briefing event. The brother-sister duo made their first joint public appearance at the auction meeting on Friday evening (January 11), after Aryan Khan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October, last year. While Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the event, it seemed that the star kids tried to fill in for their father, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with actress Juhi Chawla.  

As soon as fans spotted Aryan and Suhana at the IPL auction, their photos went viral on social media. The duo looked their best in casuals paired with blazers and masks. Dropping a series of photographs that featured Aryan and Suhana, KKR tweeted, "A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next, @VenkyMysore #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta #GalaxyOfKnights."

Glad to see the kids at the auction table, Juhi Chawla tweeted, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..@iamsrk @KKRiders."

Elated and excited fans flooded social media with Aryan and Suhana's glimpses from the IPL auction.

Speaking about Aryan, he was subsequently released on bail after spending 28 days at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was recently exempted from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) by the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of his next project 'Pathan' on December 2. Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh's last screen appearance was in 2018 film Zero. 

 

 

 

