Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan step out for IPL auction 2022 briefing; Shah Rukh Khan missing

Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the event

The IPL season is back and so are the Khans! Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted attending the IPL auction 2022 briefing event. The brother-sister duo made their first joint public appearance at the auction meeting on Friday evening (January 11), after Aryan Khan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October, last year. While Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the event, it seemed that the star kids tried to fill in for their father, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with actress Juhi Chawla.

As soon as fans spotted Aryan and Suhana at the IPL auction, their photos went viral on social media. The duo looked their best in casuals paired with blazers and masks. Dropping a series of photographs that featured Aryan and Suhana, KKR tweeted, "A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next, @VenkyMysore #AryanKhan #SuhanaKhan #JahnaviMehta #GalaxyOfKnights."

Glad to see the kids at the auction table, Juhi Chawla tweeted, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..@iamsrk @KKRiders."

Elated and excited fans flooded social media with Aryan and Suhana's glimpses from the IPL auction.

Speaking about Aryan, he was subsequently released on bail after spending 28 days at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He was recently exempted from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) by the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of his next project 'Pathan' on December 2. Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh's last screen appearance was in 2018 film Zero.