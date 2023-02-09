John Abraham on suave portrayal of Jim in Pathaan: Managed to give people an anti-hero they will remember

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YRF John Abraham talks about the suave portrayal of Jim in Pathaan

John Abraham has been riding high on the success of his recent release Pathaan and more than that, his character of Jim has earned appreciation from the masses. His suave portrayal of Jim in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has also earned him a separate film that the audience is looking forward to. Talking about the same, John said that he is glad that he managed to give people an anti-hero they will never forget.

In a statement, John Abraham said, "I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I’m fortunate that my work in 'Pathaan' has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard 'Pathaan'."

Terming Jim as a "refreshingly suave villain", the actor said the character was well etched by the creators gave the audience a peek into why he became what he became. "Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became," he added. John said he would grab the opportunity with both hands if producer Aditya Chopra would like him to reprise the role of Jim in future.

John added, "To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later. So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim. I don’t know what Aditya Chopra has in mind. As of now, I’m relishing the love that’s coming my way and I’m thankful that I have entertained people thoroughly."

Pathaan -- the fourth film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe -- saw John as Jim, a former Indian intelligence agent gone rogue who plans a debilitating attack on Indian soil and faces off against the titular spy (played by Shah Rukh Khan). The film has crossed the Rs 800 crore-mark in global gross box office collections since its release on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana with Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Watch Pathaan Trailer here-

(With PTI inputs)

DON'T MISS

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film BREAKS several records; eyes Rs 500 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude to fans for Pathaan success: 'Thank u all for letting the Sun shine

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan becomes first Hindi film to make $100 million without China release

Latest Entertainment News