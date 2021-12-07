'Jindagi barbaad ho geeya,' says actor-comedian Mallika Dua post father Vinod Dua's demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALLIKADUA Actor-comedian Mallika Dua's post after father Vinod Dua's demise

A few days after her father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua's demise, Mallika Dua penned an emotional note on Instagram. "Human life is a small small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend @whosunilgrover, 'Jindagi barbad ho geeya'," she wrote.

Vindo Dua passed away on December 4 after a prolonged illness following a COVID infection. He had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. It must not be easy for Mallika to deal with such a huge loss but she has been trying her best to recover from the rough patch in her life.

"Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazarlag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never ever fell prey to that. If anything, it's just pure love and blessing. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe," she added.

"It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it's temporary. It won't' last forever. Nothing does," Mallika concluded.

Sharing the news of Dua's death earlier on Instagram, Mallika Dua, had written: "There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing “Yeh Mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi "

She added, "The most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy. An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. Journalists in India can no longer be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda."

A generation has grown up seeing Vinod Dua, back in 1974, anchoring 'Yuva Manch', Doordarshan's popular programme for young people in the age of black-and-white television. He also saw fame for 'Zaika India Ka', which had him travelling around the country, discovering street food gems, mithai shops and dhabas, making the owners of some of them nationally famous and rich. Many of these places still carry framed photographs of Dua's enjoying a good meal with their owners.